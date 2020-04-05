9PM9Minutes: Firecrackers burst during Diya Jalao call of the Prime Minister of India

Nobody had expected this. Huge explosions of firecrackers, slogan-shouting and patriotic songs were boomed in several cities at 9 pm on Sunday (#9pm9minutes). The supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to switch off lights and light a lamp or Diya at 9 pm for 9 minutes were in celebration mood. It was against the very purpose of social distancing and positive energy.

Loud explosions of firecrackers were heard for more than half hours from 9 pm on Sunday as if it was Diwali. The people in colonies and housing societies were playing songs on their decks very loudly and music instruments were blown with full volume. The sounds of bells, clapping and other musical instruments were also heard.

Several areas in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Ghaziabad witnessed similar scenes from 9.09 pm on Sunday. Immediately after completing the process of Diya Jalalo, people came in celebration mood. The reports were of bursting firecrackers, slogan shouting, ringing bells and high volume songs were also coming from other cities of the country. These sounds were so loud that the dogs and other animals started running here and there for shelter.

