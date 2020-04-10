Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time, will fill only 50 pc seats in flights.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:09 IST
Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time, will fill only 50 pc seats in flights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo