212 persons test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, taking tally of cases in city to 993: BMC.

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....
Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....
Pakistans Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavi...
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebeleo de Sousa said on Friday he would propose next week extending a national lockdown till May 1 as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose above 15,000. Parliament is likely to approve his reques...
USA Swimming said on Friday it had rescheduled its Olympic trials to June 13-20, 2021 and that they would remain in Omaha, Nebraska. The rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year due to the novel coronavirus out...
Dozens of inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, a prison official said Friday. The disturbance began abou...