Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of migrant workers gather near Bandra railway station in Mumbai demanding they be sent to native places amid lockdown.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:04 IST
Hundreds of migrant workers gather near Bandra railway station in Mumbai demanding they be sent to native places amid lockdown.

Hundreds of migrant workers gather near Bandra railway station in Mumbai demanding they be sent to native places amid lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Mother Dairy makes special arrangement to supply milk, dairy products at hotspots in NCR

Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it has made special arrangements to supply milk and other dairy products at 61 hotspots of coronavirus pandemic across the national capital region. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR with p...

One dies of coronavirus in UP's Moradabad

One person died of coronavirus while 16 others tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said they had sent samples of 17 people for testing to Aligarhs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Coll...

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

Amazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country, trade union Sud said on Tuesday.Some unions had been calling for t...

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urban:toll in Karnataka increases to 10: health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urbantoll in Karnataka increases to 10 health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020