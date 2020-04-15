Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants: Official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:30 IST
Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
