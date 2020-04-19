Armed forces taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing work from home to check coronavirus: Rajnath Singh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:09 IST
Armed forces taking steps like curtailing troop movement, restricting leave, enforcing work from home to check coronavirus: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh