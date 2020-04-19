India conveys to Pakistan that damage to domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara caused great consternation among Sikh community: Official sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:49 IST
India conveys to Pakistan that damage to domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara caused great consternation among Sikh community: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.