Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 situation serious in Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and few other places in West Bengal: MHA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:21 IST
COVID-19 situation serious in Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and few other places in West Bengal: MHA.

COVID-19 situation serious in Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and few other places in West Bengal: MHA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

EU economics chief: 1.5 trillion euros in aid could be needed to tackle coronavirus

The European Unions Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told German magazine Der Spiegel that aid worth around 1.5 trillion euros 1.63 trillion could be needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis.The Eurogroup has now made proposals for aid...

4/20 fizzle: Pot industry tested as virus slams economy

The unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis arrives Monday as the nations emerging legal marijuana market braces for an economic blow from the coronavirus crisis, with many consumers reducing spending or going underground for dea...

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The decades-old medicine...

Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country. I am putting up the bat with which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020