Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 3,445; death toll reaches 150: civic body.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:28 IST
Number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 3,445; death toll reaches 150: civic body.

Number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 3,445; death toll reaches 150: civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Norway will conclude soon whether to cut oil output -oil minister

Norways oil minister reiterated on Tuesday that Western Europes largest oil producer was soon to conclude whether to cut its output following historical curbs agreed by the OPEC group.Brent crude front-month contract fell to 18.10 a barrel ...

U.S. congressional leaders say near deal on more coronavirus funding

U.S. congressional leaders said on Tuesday they were very close to announcing an agreement with the Trump administration on a new coronavirus relief deal worth more than 450 billion, and the White House has signed off on a national testing ...

No. of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,337 in UP, death toll climbs to 21

As many as 153 fresh coronavirus cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, the health department said. Thre...

Parliamentary panel on Home seeks to discuss COVID-19 issues on April 28

The chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has sought a meeting of the panel through video conferencing on April 28 to discuss issues relating to lockdown and COVID-19 but no permission has been granted by the Rajya S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020