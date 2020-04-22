Strict action should be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of warriors succumbing to COVID-19: MHA to states.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:43 IST
Strict action should be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of warriors succumbing to COVID-19: MHA to states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID