Two police personnel, a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai test positive for coronavirus: Officials.

On a cool but sunny autumn morning, dozens of surfers lined up in anticipation and, as the metal barricades were moved aside, raced down the beach for their first authorised encounter in weeks with Australias most famous shoreline.Tuesdays ...
The Swedish crown gained against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after its central bank held interest rates steady and maintained stimulus measures designed to support an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.The crown rose 0.4 agains...
Money Market Operations as on April 27, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS VOLUME WEIGHTED ONE LEG AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 292,033.57 2.26 0.50-4.50 I. Call Money 10,692.91...
Killing of priests in UP shouldnt be communalised like Palghar incident in Maharashtra Raut taunts BJP....