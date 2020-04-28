Eighty-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Srinagar dies; J and K death toll due to pandemic rises to eight: officials.

A militant wearing a suicide vest struck an intelligence bureau in northern Iraq on Tuesday, wounding at least three members of the security personnel, Iraqi officials said, blaming the attack on the Islamic State group. Iraqi security forc...
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andr Mendona as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday.Mendona, 47, previ...
Taking cue from Kerala, the experts of Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC have developed a mobile COVID-19 testing van in which swab samples are collected by health workers from inside a glass encasement, minimising risk of exposure to nove...
Outstanding loans amounting to Rs 68,607 crore of top 50 wilful bank loan defaulters in the country including firms of Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya have been technically written off till September 30, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India said i...