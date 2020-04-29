Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:39 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in interaction with MPs says next session of Parliament depends on situation on the ground.
- READ MORE ON:
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Rajya Sabha
- MPs
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Tweak agri market law to allow direct purchase from farmers during lockdown, suggests Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu speaks to HM, Guj CM over Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat
With intensive coronavirus containment efforts and results showing on ground, one may hope for normal Parliament schedule: Venkaiah Naidu.