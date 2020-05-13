MSME definition to be changed; investment limit defining MSME revised upward; turnover based criteria being introduced: FM.

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, a day after Wall Streets main indexes fell, as investors kept an eye out for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells address.Powells remarks would be scrutinized amid rising bets that the ...
High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beats forecasts.The Chinese companys v...
Avianca Holdings had known since late March that the Colombian airlines cash pile would only cover a few months of expenses while its entire fleet sat grounded because of aggressive anti-coronavirus lockdowns.In those conditions, Sundays ba...
- Enterprise A2019 gaining strong momentum with over 200,000 users on the platform - New, flexible SaaS packages are up and running in minutes to enable return-to-work and business continuity BANGALORE, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automati...