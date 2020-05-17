FM says Rs 20 lakh cr economic stimulus includes Rs 8.01 lakh crore of liquidity measures by RBI and Rs 1.92 lakh cr package in March.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Thirty migrant auto-rickshaw drivers from Bihar and their family members, around 150 in all, have left for their home state from Nagalands Dimapur in their three-wheelers, officials said. The auto-rickshaw drivers had secured inter-state tr...
In order to provide relief to the companies amid COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults. Decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults 7 compoundable of...
Walt Disney Co will partially reopen its Disney Springs entertainment and shopping complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on May 20, it said late on Saturday. Disney and unions representing workers at Floridas Walt Disney World reac...
RBL Bank, which derives 18 per cent of its loan portfolio from credit cards, is expecting new plastic issuances to halve and a fall in spends as well in FY21 but is confident of the overall revenues from the segment remaining intact, a seni...