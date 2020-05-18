Two more coronavirus related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, toll rises to 15: officials.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed public transport services to operate from May 19, except in containment zones. Following the recent spike in c...
Textiles major Raymond Ltd on Monday said the company plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore through non-convertible debentures NCDs on a private placement basis. The companys board will meet on May 21 to consider and approve the issue of non-co...
Buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers onboard at a time during Lockdown 4.0, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passenge...
Flooding in central Somalia has affected nearly 1 million people, displacing about 400,000 people, the United Nations said Monday, warning of possible disease outbreaks because of crowding where the displaced are seeking temporary shelter. ...