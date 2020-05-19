Left Menu
SC refuses to quash initial FIR (rpt) FIR against Goswami lodged in connection with April 21 news show on Palghar mob-lynching case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:39 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

MUMBAI, MAY 19 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HEREALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 75.03 76.53 74.97 76.69EURINR 81.3 84.12 81.23 84.28G...

'Was looking forward to feeling like a footballer again': Rakitic on resuming group training

Barcelonas Ivan Rakitic is exhilarated over the resumption of group training saying that he was looking forward to feeling like a footballer again. La Liga clubs on Monday returned to group training with a maximum of ten players. This is a ...

Research by Huami Shows Smart Wearable Device Big Data could assist with alerting new trends related to COVID-19

Academic Studies Demonstrated the Smart Wearable Devices Role in Early Alert of Epidemic Outbreaks and Public Health Management. SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- In the latest paper titled Learning from Large-Scale Wearable Devic...

Karnataka limps back to normal; buses, autorickshaws resume services

After rigid lockdown for 56 days to contain coronavirus, starting from March 24, Karnataka on Tuesday started limping back to normalcy with autorickshaw, cabs and city buses plying on the roads adhering to the new norms issued by the govern...
