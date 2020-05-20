COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; highest single-day spike of 534 fresh cases takes tally to 11,088: Authorities.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday appealed to his fans to let go of grudges and tend to their relationships in these difficult times. The 77-year-old actor uploaded a video on Instagram where he smiles looking into the camera.Lets put ...
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said support measures announced by the government for non-banking finance companies seek to ease borrower strain and boost funding conditions for NBFIs, but successful implementation will be the key. In a statemen...
Pharma major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 75.92 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 764.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on account of robust sales in the US and Europe. The company had posted a net...
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a political stunt....