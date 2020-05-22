NHRC notice to UP govt over reports that bodies of Auraiya accident victims and those injured were being carried in same vehicle: Official.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
As Europeans have sought stress relief from baking while under lockdown, one of Belgiums last watermills still producing flour has seen a surge in demand for its produce.French-born Belgian miller Adrienne Delacroix, whose mill in the Arden...
The Indian Olympic Association IOA on Friday reconstituted its Legal Committee and Youth Commission for the term 2020-21. The Legal Committee comprising five members will manage the legal matters of the organisation in concurrence with IOA ...
In a significant decision, the Delhi High Court has laid down broad parameters for dealing with the issue of suspension of payment of rent by tenants owing to force majeure conditions like the COVID-19 lockdown crisis. Justice Prathiba M Si...
Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said. As Europe and the United Stat...