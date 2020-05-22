Left Menu
Home delivery of liquor permitted in Mumbai except in containment zones; over-the-counter sale not allowed: civic body.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:19 IST
Home delivery of liquor permitted in Mumbai except in containment zones; over-the-counter sale not allowed: civic body.

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

EU states vow to respect overflight treaty despite US plans

Ten European Union countries on Friday expressed regret at U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and vowed to uphold the pact, as NATO envoys met to discuss developments...

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had a testy exchange with a prominent black radio personality on Friday over his support among black voters and his potential running mate. Charlamagne Tha God pressed Biden on rep...

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Our previous article revealed Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyos real reason for divorce, which is personality difference. We also covered the rumours surrounding the Arthdal Chronicles actors possible romantic link with Song Hye-Kyos make-up ...

5-yr-old speech and hearing impaired child reunites with family hours after going missing

Hours after he went missing from his locality in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj area, a five-year-old speech and hearing impaired child was reunited with his family with the assistance of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, police said on Friday...
