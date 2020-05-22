Home delivery of liquor permitted in Mumbai except in containment zones; over-the-counter sale not allowed: civic body.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Ten European Union countries on Friday expressed regret at U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and vowed to uphold the pact, as NATO envoys met to discuss developments...
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had a testy exchange with a prominent black radio personality on Friday over his support among black voters and his potential running mate. Charlamagne Tha God pressed Biden on rep...
Our previous article revealed Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyos real reason for divorce, which is personality difference. We also covered the rumours surrounding the Arthdal Chronicles actors possible romantic link with Song Hye-Kyos make-up ...
Hours after he went missing from his locality in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj area, a five-year-old speech and hearing impaired child was reunited with his family with the assistance of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, police said on Friday...