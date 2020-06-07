I am sure NDA will get two-third majority under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar assembly polls: Amit Shah at virtual rally.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:10 IST
