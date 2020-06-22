Centre mentions Puri Rath Yatra case in SC, says it can be allowed to be held without public participation.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Sunday announced that nineteen of its U19 women cricketers will undergo online fitness assessment. The assessment is designed to keep the up and coming cricketers focused and motivated during the Covid-19 p...
Country fighting two wars against China coronavirus, on border Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
New Zealand police said Monday they have seized 90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody but is also wanted in the United States. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said it had wo...
20 of our brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat and win both wars against China Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....