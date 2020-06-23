Left Menu
Pakistan engaged in sustained campaign to intimidate officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:49 IST
UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

The UN weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia. The World Met...

Pak's Punjab police stops using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistans Punjab police has stopped using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 related standard operating procedures SOPs in the province following an outcry by the national and international human rights bodies and gen...

Science News Roundup: NASA to develop program for private missions; China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS networ and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider racist, a movement that has gained momentum as part of wider national protes...
