Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:27 IST
Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese startup creates "connected" face mask for coronavirus new normal

As face coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an internet-connected smart mask that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages.The white plas...

Finalising EU COVID recovery package a "massive priority", says Germany

Finalizing the European Unions package of measures to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is a massive priority for Germanys presidency of the EU, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Friday.EU leaders agreed ...

EIB provides €63 million for construction of new wind farms in Austria

The European Investment Bank EIB is providing 63 million of finance for the construction and operation of two new wind farms in Austria Prinzendorf III and Powi V of Windkraft Simonsfeld with a total capacity of approximately 43.6 MW. The f...

1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missing, authorities said Friday. Seventeen others were rescued, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post. The ship had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020