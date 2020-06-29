'Plasma bank' will start operating in Delhi in next two working days: CM Kejriwal on tackling COVID-19.

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...
The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....
We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that a plasma bank will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients. The Chief Minister stated that the plasma bank will be set-up at the Institute of Liver an...
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment. Th...
Airbus plane output will be 40 lower for two years compared to pre-crisis plans, its chief executive said in remarks published on Monday, underscoring the threat to jobs as it draws up rapid restructuring plans due to a travel slump. Reuter...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.Johnson told...