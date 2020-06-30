TikTok says it hasn't shared any information of Indian users with any foreign government, including Chinese.

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...
The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....
We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...
The Singapore prime ministers estranged brother will not contest the July 10 election, a party source said on Tuesday, after the deadline for nominations passed. Candidates had to register their intent to stand in the election by 1200 local...
Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission.The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokes...
With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Indias coronavirus count now stand at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in...
The One-Day series between Australia and Zimbabwe was on Tuesday postponed by mutual agreement between the two boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series was to played in August but Australia is currently grappling with a f...