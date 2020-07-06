It was agreed that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes: MEA on telephonic talks between Doval and Chinese FM Wang.

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together a...
The African Development Bank Group AfDB.org is pleased to announce the appointment of Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President- Agriculture, Human and Social Development, effective 5 July 2020.Wambui joined the African Development Bank Group...
The coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has resulted in reduced COVID-19 positive rate in the country. The national coronavirus positive rate stands at 6.73 per ...
The Delhi government is making all efforts to ramp up ICU beds capacity for COVID-19 patients in its facilities, and the numbers for the same have been increased to 180 and 200 for LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals, respectiv...