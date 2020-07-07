The Centre has notified CBI taking over the Sathankulam case: TN govt.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:38 IST
The Centre has notified CBI taking over the Sathankulam case: TN govt.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sathankulam
- TN
The Centre has notified CBI taking over the Sathankulam case: TN govt.
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
A lobby group representing U.S. technology giants has said its members are not yet ready to make the first payment of the countrys digital tax due this week, urging New Delhi to defer the move.India in March said all foreign billings for di...
Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. Lt Gen Harpal Singh brief...
The Government is making immediate short-term changes to visa settings to support temporary migrants already onshore in New Zealand and their employers, while also ensuring New Zealanders needing work are prioritised, Immigration Minister I...