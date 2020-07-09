PM Modi says Varanasi can emerge as export hub and develop as a key centre of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Tata Steel Ltd TSL on Thursday said its consolidated sales fell 22.8 per cent to 5.28 million tonnes MT during April-June quarter 2020 as compared to consolidated sales of 6.84 MT in the year-ago period, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted o...
Problem-solving-based counselling delivered by non-specialists may prove to be a cost-effective intervention to improve an array of stress-inducing problems faced by high school students in India, according to a study. The results from the ...
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the dev...
Twenty-six Irish pubs face possible prosecution and the risk of losing their licences over potential breaches of health regulations introduced to control the spread of COVID-19, Irish police said on Thursday. That represented just 1 of the ...