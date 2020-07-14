Of 21 named accused in Kanpur ambush, 6 killed and 4 arrested so far. Hunt on for 11 named accused: ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Enterprise flash storage pioneer brings technology solutions to accelerate digital transformation BANGALORE, India, July 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Pure Storage NYSE PSTG, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as a service in a multi-cloud worl...
Prestigious accreditation body grants maximum-allowable term of six years FREMONT, California, July 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Northwestern Polytechnic University announced today that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior Coll...
A round of negotiations between three key Nile basin countries over Ethiopias contentious hydroelectric dam ended on Monday with no agreement, according to Egyptian and Sudanese officials. The setback sunk modest hopes that the three countr...
Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, oil sagged and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and fresh coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on investor optimism as earnings season gets underway.MSCIs...