Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:30 IST
Complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Complete lockdown in Bihar from July 16-31: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...

UK economic bounceback falls short of V-shaped recovery hope

The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during May, dampening hopes that the recovery from what is set to be one of the countrys deepest recessions in centuries will be rapid. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday th...

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. Game of Thrones actor Robe...

Palghar COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Palghar district crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday and reached 10,164 after 431 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The district also reported seven more deaths ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020