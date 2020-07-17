Dark chapter in history of democracy: Cong leader Surjewala on audio tape pertaining to horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
People with early-stage glaucoma see the contrast of visible objects in a very similar way to people without the condition, a new study has shown. Research by the University of Bradford UK demonstrated that the brain compensates for the cha...
Indian state-owned energy firms OVL and OIL and their foreign partners have secured USD 14.9 billion debt to part-finance their USD 24.1 billion liquefied natural gas LNG project in Mozambique. Led by French energy giant Total, the project ...
Netflix Inc on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, making the 20-year veteran of the pioneering streaming video service a clear successor to co-founder Reed Hastings. The promotion came as Netflix forecast its subscr...
Australia will spend A400 million 278.8 million over the next seven years to lure film and television productions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Canberra seeks to capitalize on its low levels of coronavirus.Global film an...