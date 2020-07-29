Actress Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai where probe is on in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:44 IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai where probe is on in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
