Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:45 IST
Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Set up PM-led panel for crisis situations in states: Uddhav

The Maharashtra government on Monday demanded setting up of a committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling crisis situations in states and ensuring better coordination. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also sought immediate assi...

Woman stands for 7 hours in the rain to warn people about open manhole

During heavy rain, a woman opened the lid of a manhole to drain out accumulated water and stood there for seven hours to warn people not to come there to prevent accidents in Mumbais Matunga on August 4. A few days ago, a video went viral i...

Govt looks at mixing biogas with natural gas

The government is looking at blending biogas with natural gas to boost domestic availability of biofuels and cut reliance on imports, Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Monday. The gas distribution sector is expanding fast and some percenta...

One of India's Most Affordable Modern PC for Daily Use - RDP ThinBook2

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- RDP, one of Indias most affordable PC Design Manufacturing Company, brings the latest innovations in technology at the most affordable price with the launch of their new laptop, RDP ThinBook2. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020