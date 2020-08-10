Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centre's intervention on the matter.

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
The Maharashtra government on Monday demanded setting up of a committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling crisis situations in states and ensuring better coordination. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also sought immediate assi...
During heavy rain, a woman opened the lid of a manhole to drain out accumulated water and stood there for seven hours to warn people not to come there to prevent accidents in Mumbais Matunga on August 4. A few days ago, a video went viral i...
The government is looking at blending biogas with natural gas to boost domestic availability of biofuels and cut reliance on imports, Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Monday. The gas distribution sector is expanding fast and some percenta...
HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- RDP, one of Indias most affordable PC Design Manufacturing Company, brings the latest innovations in technology at the most affordable price with the launch of their new laptop, RDP ThinBook2. ...