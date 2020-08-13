One person killed in house collapse in Mumbai's Chembur area: Official.

... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
Punjab on Thursday reported 36 fatalities due to coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 706, while 1,035 cases took the states infection tally to 27,936. Thirteen fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, five in Jalandhar, three each in Mohali...
Belarusian law enforcement on Thursday searched the Minsk offices of Russian internet giant Yandex, the company said, amid protests in the Belarus capital following a disputed presidential election at the weekend.Yandex said that the people...
The ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP and Congress indulged in a blame game over waterlogging in various places of Delhi following the citys heaviest spell of rains this season on Thursday which threw traffic out of gear. The opposition par...
All 58 entry and exit points of Ghaziabad linking it to neighbouring districts and states will be under extra vigil on Independence Day, an official said on Thursday. Ghaziabads Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Delhi-...