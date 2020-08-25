Rupee pares early gains, settles 1 paise down at 74.33 against US dollar.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home made the case in their opening night speech of the Republican National Convention that they had a God-given right to defend t...
Three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a journalist Ratan Singh who was allegedly shot dead in Phephna village of Ballia district, said police on Tuesday. Three prime accused arrested from the spot. Search ...
The Minister for Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the iPhone SE 2020, the most-affordable Apple smartphone is now being locally assembled and exported from India.According to him, the produc...
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has revealed that coach Anil Kumble has made his life very easy as a captain. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -...