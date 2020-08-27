By no sense should it be assumed that RBI will unwind the measures soon, Governor Das clarifies.

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
Ahmedabad, 27th August-2020 The Anant Centre for Sustainability has published today the first of a city series of investigative reports on The Paradox of Vacant Houses in India that reveal the reasons why 7.5 of houses are lying vacant in I...
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley will topline Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid. Actor Margot Robbies LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Televi...
Frances foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to the inaction of its political elite who needed to quickly implement a new government to implement crucial reforms for the country.The international community ...
US former spy chief has claimed that three weeks before the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden in his capacity as the vice president had asked intelligence officials to uncover the hidden information on the incoming national ...