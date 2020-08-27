Complete disengagement needs troops redeployment by India, China towards their regular posts on respective sides of LAC: MEA on border row.

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly submitting forged documents to purchase cars on loan and later selling them at higher rates, police said on Thursday. Ravi Kumar Sharma, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was arrested in a case regist...
Amid a chorus by non-NDA ruled states for compensation of GST revenue shortfall, the Centre on Thursday told states that the estimated deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore this fiscal year can be made good by borrowing from the market against futu...
Romanias opposition Social Democrat Party said on Thursday it had the votes needed to topple the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in a no confidence vote on Monday over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. T...
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of densely populated cities with crowded accommodation and public transportation systems to the transmission of airborne viruses. Even if an effective vaccine can be deployed, the outbreak...