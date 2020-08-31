Teams deployed to issue challans for breach of COVID safety norms, police authorised to penalise violators: Delhi health minister.

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...
When Khumbulani Moyo heard that his daughter had died of pneumonia while he was away on a work trip, he was shattered. Then he faced South Africas new reality His beloved 22-year-old Siphesihle Sithole would have to be buried within four da...
Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will pay a heavy price for making an official trip to Taiwan, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Monday, prompting Prague to summon Chinas ambassador though Vystrcil said he didnt seek confronta...
European shares rose on Monday as heavyweight oil and gas players were supported by higher crude prices and merger talks in major French utilities saw the sector outperform regional peers.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5, adding to...