Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:52 IST
Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boycotted by opposition voters, according to a news report by Star Kenya.

"Thus elected president of the republic, Alassane Ouattara," Kuibiert-Coulibaly Ibrahime, the head of the electoral commission announced.

He said the final turnout for the Oct. 31 election was at 53.90 percent.

The results have to validated by the country's constitutional council which will declare the final winner after hearing any challenges or complaints of irregularities.

Ouattara, 78, received over 90 percent in most districts in Saturday's vote, although the opposition said his bid was an illegal attempt to hold onto power.

The Ivorian constitution limits presidents to two terms, but Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to restart his mandate.

The disagreement led to clashes in the lead up to the vote, in which at least 30 people died. At least five more were killed on Saturday, officials said.

The country was spared the widespread violence that many feared would erupt during voting, but many Ivorians fear that the country could experience longer-term unrest.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: 10 Naxals surrender in Dantewada district

Ten Naxals, including four allegedly involved in the 2018 Nilawaya attack, surrendered in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The cadres, who were active in Malangir area committee of Maoists, surrendere...

Dabur India Q2 net rises 20 pc to Rs 482.86 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Tuesday reported a 19.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 482.86 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a conso...

Finmin says no increase in service charges by any public sector bank

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that there has been no increase in service charges by any public sector bank even as Bank of Baroda decided to withdraw changes made with regard to the number of free cash deposit transactions in a bank ...

Lithuania stops power trade with Belarus as nuclear plant comes online

Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid said on Tuesday it had ceased all power trading with Belarus, having detected Belarus Astravets nuclear power plant beginning production.Lithuania bans imports of power from nuclear power plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020