Ivory Coast: President Ouattara wins election with 94.27 percent of vote

The electoral commission has announced on November 3 that Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boycotted by opposition voters, according to a news report by Star Kenya.

"Thus elected president of the republic, Alassane Ouattara," Kuibiert-Coulibaly Ibrahime, the head of the electoral commission announced.

He said the final turnout for the Oct. 31 election was at 53.90 percent.

The results have to validated by the country's constitutional council which will declare the final winner after hearing any challenges or complaints of irregularities.

Ouattara, 78, received over 90 percent in most districts in Saturday's vote, although the opposition said his bid was an illegal attempt to hold onto power.

The Ivorian constitution limits presidents to two terms, but Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to restart his mandate.

The disagreement led to clashes in the lead up to the vote, in which at least 30 people died. At least five more were killed on Saturday, officials said.

The country was spared the widespread violence that many feared would erupt during voting, but many Ivorians fear that the country could experience longer-term unrest.