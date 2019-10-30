Death toll in Kulgam terror attack climbs to six as another labourer dies: police.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Former Bangladesh captain and national selector Habibul Bashar is shocked that a mature man like Shakib Al Hasan didnt report corrupt approaches to the ICC and believes it would be tough, if not impossible, for the banned all-rounder to reg...
SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2019 PRNewswire -- Global Fintech-as-a-Service platform Rapyd has appointed Mahesh Muraleedharan to lead its operations in India. In his role as Country Manager, Mahesh will be overseeing Rapyds business operations in I...
The government has initiated a probe into alleged exports subsidization on a particular kind of rubber by South Korea, which is impacting the domestic industry, according to a notification. The commerce ministrys investigation arm Directora...
Over 22,000 Indians, including nearly 7,000 women, have applied for asylum in the US since 2014, according to the latest official figures. The reason behind Indians seeking asylum in the US can be unemployment or intolerance or both in Indi...