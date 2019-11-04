BJP responsible for forming the government in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena chief Udav Thakeray has not sought NCP support: Sharad Pawar.
BJP responsible for forming the government in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena chief Udav Thakeray has not sought NCP support: Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- government
- Shiv Sena
- Maharashtra
- Sharad Pawar
- NCP
ALSO READ
FIR against Bihar BJP chief, Kishanganj party candidate for poll code violation
Maharashtra: BJP women wing slams Dhananjay for making derogatory remarks against Pankaja Munde
FIR against Bihar BJP chief, Kishanganj party candidate for
BJP looks to retain power, Cong eyes comeback as Haryana goes to polls on Monday
Article 370 not issue in Hry, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention: Selja