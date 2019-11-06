Delhi-NCR pollution: Why can't govt machinery stop stubble burning? Stubble burning is not the solution, says SC.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Mercedes say Lewis Hamiltons unusually poor U.S. Grand Prix qualifying last weekend was due to a protective device on the steering wheel being accidentally knocked off, affecting the cars performance. The Briton qualified only fifth fastest...
Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for not sending any representative to the ongoing India International Science Festival here, saying politics is the biggest polluting agent in the sta...
Saracens representatives have pulled out of Wednesdays season launch of the Champions Cup in Cardiff, prompting European Professional Club Rugby EPCR to consider taking action against the English Premiership club. European and English champ...
US President Donald Trump and his Republican allies suffered stinging defeats Tuesday as Democrats were projected to win closely-watched elections in two states, results that signal troubling headwinds for his 2020 re-election campaign. The...