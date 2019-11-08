We don't want dialogue with India for the sake of it: Qureshi.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Pakistan will allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country for medical treatment in the United Kingdom, its foreign minister said on Thursday, though he warned the former prime minister against seeking a second period of exile to escape corrupti...
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes public but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to report...
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes pubic but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to reporte...
Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation. The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their ...