All schools, colleges in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed till Monday in view of Ayodhya verdict: Official order.
All schools, colleges in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed till Monday in view of Ayodhya verdict: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pantum Wins Procurement Contract to Supply 6,000+ Printers to Schools in Tamil Nadu
Libyan schools shut as teachers on swollen payroll demand better wages
Greater Noida: 3 cattle thieves injured in encounter with police
Tripura to merge 961 state-run, aided schools
China approves construction of 58 schools, 30 hospitals in Pakistan