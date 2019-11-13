Hostel fee hike: JNU proposes scheme for economic assistance to EWS students, say HRD officials.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Government-owned RITES Ltd said on Wednesday that recent cut in corporate tax rates helped boost its standalone operational profit after tax of Rs 233 crore in the second fiscal quarter, up 115 per cent from Rs 108 crore in the correspondin...
The Maharashtra governor has brought instability in the state by recommending Presidents rule, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Wednesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a political impass...
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the hike in hostel fees following protests by students for 16 days. The decision was taken in varsitys Executive Council EC meeting which had to be shifted outside ...