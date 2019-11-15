Lawyers in district courts in Delhi call off strike, announces Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...
London, Nov 15 AFP Ben Stokes admitted on Friday he is not interested in captaining England in the future. Stokes has emerged as one of the most charismatic and exciting England stars for decades, but the all-rounder isnt keen to shoulder t...
The Supreme Court Friday set aside a NCLAT order which gave equal rights to the secured and unsecured creditors during the insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden Essar Steel, clearing the decks for it takeover by Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMi...
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday put in place a mechanism for stock exchanges and depositories to map the unique client code UCC with the demat account of a client. Stock exchanges and depositories shall map the existing UCCs with t...