SC agrees to hear in open court review plea of Kochi's Maradu flat owners for appropriate relief from builders.

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

PMK condemns attack on Indian fishermen by Lankan Navy

NDA constituent PMK on Friday condemned the latest instance of Sri Lankan Navy targeting Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, saying how long will India remain a witness to the excess by that countrys naval force. More than 2,500 fishermen wer...

Harrison Ford to headline 'The Staircase'

Veteran actor Harrison Ford will star as American novelist Michael Peterson in docu-series The Staircase. The show, which hails from Annapurna TV based on the 2004 documentary series that Netflix started streaming in 2018, reported Variety....

Govt to call meet of state ministers on solid waste management

The government will convene a meeting of environment ministers of all states to discuss the problem of single-use plastic and solid waste management and measures to solve it, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Lok Sabha on...

Japan rules against divorced parents seeking access to children

Japan is not at fault for the inability of parents to see their children after separating despite having visitation rights, a court ruled on Friday, in a case that critics say highlights the ineptitude of a judicial system that lacks enforc...
