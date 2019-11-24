Twenty-three bodies found in DR Congo plane crash: rescue service

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. A...
Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian went down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation that she had cried the entire way back home after being compared to Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 Met Gala. The 39-year-old reality star wore a floral-print go...
All arrangements will be completed well before the start of International Kabaddi tournament after visiting various districts, a senior functionary of Punjab government said on Sunday. According to a statement, Director, Sports, Sanjay Popl...
Indias Test tour Down Under is one year away but Australia captain Tim Paine on Sunday took a dig at his counterpart Virat Kohli, saying they will seek his permission to start the Test series in Brisbane and may even play a day-night match ...