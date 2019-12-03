Over 78,300 BSNL employees, 14,378 MTNL employees opt for voluntary retirement till the closing of scheme: Officials.

... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had showed bigness by suggesting an alliance between the BJP and the NCP and offering a ministerial berth to her at the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed bignes...
An art exhibition in Kyrgyzstan that featured a woman undressing in front of an audience has been censored by the government, and the head of the gallery has resigned after receiving death threats. The government removed several exhibits de...
London, Dec 3 AFP Global equities mostly retreated Tuesday after US President Donald Trump warned there was no deadline for doing a trade deal with China. The announcement added to trade uncertainty already stoked by the United States reimp...
The minimum temperature in the national capital rose marginally on Tuesday but remained below 10 degrees Celsius, officials said. The city recorded a high of 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was a notch below normal, and a low of 9.1 degrees Cel...